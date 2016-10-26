Cedar Point, Six Flags wager roller coaster name on World Series outcome

Full Cleveland Indians coverage

SANDUSKY — A World Series victory comes with the Commissioner’s Trophy, a ring ceremony and a gold flag recognizing the monumental win.

But this year, the winning team receives another accolade more exciting than a game-ending postseason home run.

Executives at Cedar Point in Sandusky and Six Flags Great America in northeast Illinois placed a big baseball bet prior to Game 1 of the World Series.

The wager: The losing park must temporarily rename a roller coaster, and the winning park can select the ride and new name.

For instance, if the Indians win, then Cedar Point executives can temporarily rename a ride of their choosing at Six Flags in Illinois.

The losing park’s employees must also sing the other park’s anthem — “Go, Cubs, Go” for Chicago and “Cleveland Rocks” for Cleveland — and publish a video.

