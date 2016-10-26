A steal of a deal

Full Cleveland Indians coverage

SANDUSKY — Francisco Lindor didn’t “run for the border” to attain a free food deal.

He just safely sprinted to second base.

Lindor, the Cleveland Indians’ All-Star shortstop, swiped a bag during Tuesday night in Game 1 of the World Series, unlocking Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion for all. In that contest, Lindor’s Indians defeated the Chicago Cubs 6-0, taking a one-game lead in the best-of-seven series.

From 2-6 p.m. local time Nov. 2, anyone can go to the Mexican-style chain restaurant and pick up a free Doritos Locos Taco.

“Thanks to our taco hero, Francisco Lindor, a base was stolen in the World Series,” according to a posting on Taco Bell’s official Twitter account.

Yo quiero a free Doritos Locos Taco

Among the local Taco Bell restaurants participating in the promotion:

• Bellevue: 1365 E. Main St.

• Fremont: 870 Sean Street; 2281 W. State St.

• Norwalk: 325 Milan Ave.

• Port Clinton: 3990 E. Harbor Road

• Sandusky: 918 W. Perkins Ave.; 1000 Fun Drive

• Vermilion: 1718 Ohio 60

• Willard: 101 Blossom Center Blvd.

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel