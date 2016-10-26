2 priests at Ohio rectory fly opposing flags in World Series

OTTAWA, Ohio (AP) — Two Roman Catholic priests in rural northwestern Ohio are at odds this week over the World Series.

The Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians flags flying outside the rectory in Ottawa where they live tell the story.

One priest is a Chicago native. The other grew up in Shelby in northern Ohio and is a long-time Cleveland fan.

The Rev. Matthew Jozefiak says Cubs fans are a people of hope and this is their year. The Rev. Rick Friebel says he began dreaming this could be the Indians’ year after the Cavaliers won the NBA title.

The priests tell The Lima News (http://bit.ly/2f5cwzf ) they have a wager on the series, and whoever loses will have to buy a championship hat for the winner.

Cleveland won the first game 6-0 on Tuesday.

