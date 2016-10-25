Marblehead man helps Kenny Lofton get to World Series

MARBLEHEAD — Kenny Lofton is fast, but he isn't quick enough to run across the country in one day.

Luckily Marblehead resident Ken Kostal came in off the bench to help.

Kostal was about to catch a flight out of Los Angeles to Cleveland early Tuesday morning when he ran into Lofton, a former Cleveland Indians All-Star outfielder.

Lofton, a Los Angeles resident, was trying to board a plane to Cleveland to witness Game 1 of the World Series.

Lofton and his 1990s Indians teammate Carlos Baerga will throw out the first pitches of Game 1 and Game 2 of the World Series, respectively.

Kostal had a guaranteed seat on the plane, so he graciously gave it up to secure a spot for Lofton on the early flight.

"I'm not surprised Ken did that," Kostal's wife Diane said. "He loves the Indians and Cleveland. He grew up in that area. If he thought he could to do something to help someone, he'd do it."

The Kostals own and operate Big Boppers restaurant out of Marblehead. Kostal was supposed to be back to work early Tuesday morning, but had to catch a later flight.

Diane said she was proud of her husband's selflessness.

"We've been getting calls from people all day telling us they're big fans," Diane said. "It was a great thing he did for Kenny Lofton."

Cleveland Scene first reported this story Tuesday morning.

