Cleveland Indians Cheers, to the Indians Erin McLaughlin • Updated Today at 8:33 AM erinmclaughlin@sanduskyregister.com SANDUSKY — The Cleveland Indians and the Chicago Cubs played the first game of the World Series Tuesday evening. Local fans gathered at Cheers Sports Bar and Grill in Sandusky to root for Cleveland. The Indians beat the Cubs, 6-0. Full Cleveland Indians coverage Local fans, local features: Georgio Sortino: Indians super fan always looking ahead Harriett Schlessman: Longtime Indians fan wants World Series win checked off bucket list Taylor Monak: Boyhood dreams Ken Kostal: Marblehead man helps Kenny Lofton get to World Series Jim Westerhold: Two Westerholds talk Tribe Crystal and Tyler Matter: Berlin Heights couple snag World Series tickets A starting lineup of local spots to watch the Tribe 1948: Indians last World Series title, WLEC's first Tribe game Your Cleveland Indian fan photos (Send your photos to photo@sanduskyregister.com) Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.