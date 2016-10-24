Boyhood dreams

DANBURY TWP. — He didn’t watch the 1948 World Series or the beloved 1990s teams, but one local youngster still says he’s a Cleveland Indians superfan.

At 6 years old, Danbury Elementary student Taylor Monak has already amassed more Indians autographs and collectables than most fans will collect in a lifetime.

“I just like baseball and the Indians,” Monak said.

That’s an understatement.

Monak, whose family said he routinely wears Cleveland gear, has more than 40 Indians autographs scribbled on baseballs, hats and other merchandise.

His obsession scored him a chance to meet some of his hardball heroes, including Tyler Naquin, Rajai Davis and Mike Clevinger. Additionally, he’s caught balls thrown into the stands from Lonnie Chisenhall and Carlos Santana.

But there’s one player he holds near and dear to his heart.

“Francisco Lindor is my favorite player,” Monak said. “I want to be a baseball player.”

Monak recently started playing tee ball in the Lakeside-Marblehead area. He hopes to become the Cleveland Indians starting shortstop one day.

But, for now, he’s happy to watch his tribe compete for its first World Series championship in 68 years.

The Cleveland Indians face off against the Chicago Cubs starting Tuesday night. This historic meeting between the two franchises, which own the longest World Series droughts in baseball, has captivated local fans, including Monak and his family.

“We’re all really into the Indians,” Monak’s grandmother Denise, said. “This team is probably the one thing we can all agree on. We want them to win.”

The majority of sports analysts, Cleveland journalists and fans didn’t think the Indians could make it to the World Series in 2016.

But Monak said he knew they would. In fact, he picked the Indians to win the Fall Classic in five games.

A bold prediction? Perhaps. But Monak said he’s confident in this year’s team.

He’s ready to watch each World Series game, even if they start after his 7 p.m. bedtime.

“This season has been really exciting,” Monak’s mother Kiersten, said. “We’ve been to more than 10 games this year.”

Monak’s family has four generations of Cleveland Indians fans cheering on the team during each game. They all plan to watch the World Series together.

“Our house gets absolutely crazy during the games,” Denise Monak said. “The entire family, including my mom, Taylor’s great-grandmother, is all about this team.”

