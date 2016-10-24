Longtime Indians fan wants World Series win checked off bucket list

Full Cleveland Indians coverage

BELLEVUE — Harriett Schlessman’s fandom for the Cleveland Indians spans almost a full century.

It includes the 1935 Monroeville High School graduate personally witnessing some monumental moments:

• At League Park, she gave baseball greats Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth the proper visitor’s greeting: thunderous boos.

“Cheer them? Not in Cleveland,” the 98-year-old woman said on Monday. “They were great hitters. I saw Gehrig hit a home run and Babe Ruth hit a double.”

• At Municipal Stadium, she roared in delight right after hearing the catcher’s mitt pop, stopping a blistering Bob Feller fastball upon striking out his 18th batter, setting a single-game record in the modern era.

“He was phenomenal,” she said. “I met him once at Cedar Point during Bob Feller Day there. I remember I went out to Colorado and looked up his house where he was born. I took a picture of it. When I saw him at Cedar Point, I gave it to him to autograph.”

• At Jacobs Field, she observed the greatest comeback in Major League Baseball history: The Indians overcame a 12-run deficit to defeat the Seattle Mariners 15-14 in 2001.

“I couldn’t sleep that night,” Schlessman said. “I was so excited.”

Without question, she said, the greatest triumph for Schlessman’s Indians hasn’t yet happened — but very well could within a few days.

The Willows at Bellevue resident believes a Tribe victory against the Chicago Cubs in this year’s World Series would be so impressive that it would rank above all other accomplishments in Cleveland baseball history.

“I really hope they do it,” Schlessman said. “I’ll be watching.”

She’s prepared for Tuesday’s game, the first in a best-of-seven series. Schlessman showed off her Chief Wahoo hat and brand new American League champions T-shirt, the top choices in her rotation of Indians gear.

“I’m ready,” she said.

Like many fans, she’s attended countless games, including with her father, Bill, and aunt Anna. They include World Series contests in 1948, 1954 and 1997.

To this day, she religiously listens to Indians radio calls, checks newspaper box scores and, of course, watches them on TV.

“In my life, I have never known anyone who loves the Indians as much as she does,” Schlessman’s cousin Ann Schlessman Voight said. “It didn’t matter win, lose or draw. She stuck with the Indians through it all.”

Case in point: She wrote to players in terrible slumps, offering words of encouragement in hopes they would soon snap out of their terrible funks.

Schlessman doesn’t pass through too many turnstiles today. But Willows workers surprised her with an all-expense-paid baseball trip this past summer. She toured Progressive Field and walked on the field during batting practice. She also received an autograph from Francisco Lindor and took a photograph between Jason Kipnis and Chris Gimenez.

“She loves the Indians so much,” The Willows’ life enrichment director Melody Barger said. “She watches every game.”

“I have to watch every game,” Schlessman added. “I have no choice. They are playing so good, and I don’t want to miss it.”

