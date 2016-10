Full Cleveland Indians coverage

SANDUSKY — Sandusky Register managing editor Matt Westerhold sat down with his uncle Jim to talk about the Cleveland Indians and their run to the World Series.

Some of the topics included:

•How Matt’s father took his brother Jim to his first game

•Jim’s friendship with Bob Feller

•Jim attending a game in the 1948 World Series

•Which of the Westerholds that Jim would take to his next game

Watch the full interview in the player above