Indians super fan Sortino always looking ahead

SANDUSKY — Giorgio Sortino is always looking ahead.

While many immediately basked in the celebration when the Cleveland Indians won the American League championship pennant last Wednesday, Sortino, 26, within seconds of the final out, had questions.

“There’s no designated hitter in National League … who plays, Santana or Napoli?” Sortino asked about the Indians’ Carlos Santana and Mike Napoli — the team’s usual DH and first baseman.

Only one of the two can play regularly when the World Series shifts to Wrigley Field in Chicago for Games 3 through 5 this weekend. Not to mention the dominant Indians bullpen will be brought in during crunch time — and be forced to bat.

“Terry (Francona) has a very hard, hard job in Chicago,” Sortino said. “I don’t know what he’s going to do.”

Sortino, a Norwalk native who lives in Sandusky, is as die-hard of a fan as one will ever meet. He calls the Sandusky Register sports editor, Mark Hazlewood, roughly five or six times per night — crunching number scenarios, such as games back, magic numbers to clinch, etc.

When the Cubs made the final out late Saturday night to win the NL pennant for the first time in 71 years, Sortino immediately called the Register and asked ‘Who starts Game 1 for Cubbies?”

And the number crunching goes far beyond this season or the past three years — where times have been good since Cleveland hired Francona as manager.

Sortino was keeping track of how many games the Indians needed to win for the last month of the 2010 season — to figure out what the Tribe had to do in order to avoid last place in the AL Central (the team finished second-to-last by two games).

But times are good now for Sortino — and Cleveland fans in general. The Cavaliers will receive their NBA championship rings at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday — and 30 minutes later, Indians Hall of Famer Kenny Lofton will throw out a ceremonial first pitch to start Game 1 of the World Series.

As for a prediction? Sortino is going against the heavy favorites once again.

“Indians win first two games at home, win one in Chicago, then clinch at home in Game 6,” he said. “Indians win in six games.”