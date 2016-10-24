2 scoops: Free ice cream to sweeten Cleveland's big night

CLEVELAND (AP) — What the King wants, the King gets.

So thanks to LeBron James, ice cream will be on the dessert menu for Cleveland’s big night.

James and his Cavaliers teammates are to receive their championship rings Tuesday night and raise a title banner in Quicken Loans Arena at about the same time the Indians throw the first pitch in Game 1 of the World Series next door at Progressive Field.

James was asked last week if there was anything that could make this better. He said: “I don’t know, having an ice cream truck outside both arenas at the same time as well — icing on the cake.”

On Monday, Blue Bunny Ice Cream granted King James’ wish. It announced it will have a truck outside the arena to hand out free ice cream to fans.

Last week, the NBA said the Cavs’ home opener against the New York Knicks will start 30 minutes earlier to make it easier for fans who want to enjoy both events.