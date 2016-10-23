Late nights ahead for World Series watchers

SANDUSKY — Take a nap. Order an extra large cup of coffee. Don’t exert too much energy during the day.

Unlike the Cleveland Indians’ two previous playoff series this month, with start times split between mid-afternoons and early evenings, each World Series game is scheduled to start just after 8 p.m.

All late-night affairs in the best-of-seven Fall Classic will air on Fox.

The Cleveland Indians earned home-field advantage after the American League won this summer’s All-Star Game. The Indians, an American League team, begin at home and can play, at most, four games in Cleveland.

Cleveland faces the Chicago Cubs. It’s the first time these two longstanding franchises have squared off for baseball’s ultimate prize.

It also pits the two teams waiting longer than any other squad for a World Series title. Standing at 108 years, only the Chicago Cubs’ title drought trumps Cleveland’s 68-year such streak.

This is also the Cubs’ first World Series appearance since 1945. They fell short to the Detroit Tigers. The Indians last appeared in baseball’s championship in 1997, losing a heartbreaking nail-biter to the Florida Marlins.

Full broadcast schedule for the World Series. All games will air on Fox

• Game 1: Tuesday 8:08 p.m. at Progressive Field in Cleveland

• Game 2: Wednesday 8:08 p.m. at Progressive Field

• Game 3: Friday 8:08 p.m. at Wrigley Field in Chicago

• Game 4: Saturday 8:08 p.m. at Wrigley Field

• Game 5: Sunday 8:15 p.m. at Wrigley Field

• Game 6: Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8:08 p.m. at Progressive Field

• Game 7: Wednesday, Nov. 2, 8:08 p.m. at Progressive Field

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel