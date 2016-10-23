Stay safe, and don't get out, upon purchasing World Series tickets

CLEVELAND — Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine took on the role of umpire, declaring what’s safe — and, more importantly, what’s out of the question — when purchasing World Series tickets.

DeWine warns people about scams and fraudulent activity associated with high-price Fall Classic passes. Starting Tuesday, the best-of-seven contest pits the Cleveland Indians against the Chicago Cubs.

“This is a very exciting time for Cleveland,” DeWine said. “It’s also the kind of environment that’s ripe for scams, unfortunately. We just want Cleveland fans to be able to enjoy every moment of this, without getting ripped off.”

According to Fox Sports:

• The lowest get-in price to any one of the four potential home games in Cleveland equals almost $900 — and that’s just for a standing-room ticket.

• The average ticket cost to any one of the four potential home games in Cleveland stands at $2,000.

• The median price, or middle figure, for any one of the four potential home games in Cleveland totals about $2,700.

To avoid getting ripped off, follow these tips as suggested by DeWine’s office:

• Buy from reputable sellers: Deal with well-known and established businesses instead of third-party individuals who are not associated with an event.

• Do some research: Before providing any payment or personal information, look up a seller’s reputation.

• Check the return policy: Find out what would happen if the event is cancelled.

• Inspect the ticket: If you’re trying to buy a paper ticket, as opposed to electronic, take steps to make sure it’s real. Inspect both sides of the ticket and be aware that some ticket scammers create counterfeit tickets that look legitimate even though they are not.

• Stay skeptical: Sometimes offers are too good to be true. Sellers on Craigslist or other sites may offer tickets at face value, or below, for events that are sold out or highly in demand. Some scammers provide phony explanations for why they need to sell tickets quickly for a good price. For example, they may falsely claim to have a family emergency or to be in the military and unable to use the tickets.

• Charge it up: Consider paying with a credit card, if possible. If a problem arises, you generally have a greater ability to dispute credit card charges versus other forms of payment.

• Shy away certain payments: Remain leery of sellers who say you must pay via wire transfer, prepaid money card or gift card. These are preferred payment methods for scam artists because once payment is provided it is very difficult to recover.

• Report suspected scams: If you think you’ve sent money to a scam artist, immediately contact the payment system you used. For example, if you wired the money, contact the wire-transfer company. Also flag suspicious posts online. Suspicious Craigslist ads can be reported to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office directly from Craigslist.

