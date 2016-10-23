Historic events

SANDUSKY — Only happening five prior times, it’s rare for the Cleveland Indians to play in a World Series.

So newspaper workers are justified in monopolizing their front pages with Tribe news when the team makes baseball’s Fall Classic.

It’s no different here at the Register.

During the 2016 playoffs, we’ve reported on many Indians stories, and readers can expect even more coverage as the team prepares for a showdown with the Chicago Cubs.

Staffers dug up and unearthed some long-lost archives to find out what was happening, locally and nationally, each time the Indians appeared in a championship contest.

While the Indians definitely dominated front pages during those days, other important matters also transpired.

Among the more newsworthy, as evident by their headlines:

1920 World Series, Oct. 5-12 (Cleveland Indians defeat Brooklyn Robins)

• National headline: Oct. 7 — Police captain arrests self as embezzler (of booze as this is during prohibition)

Local headline: Oct. 6 — Salesman is shot, may die, near Collins

1948 World Series, Oct. 6-11 (Cleveland Indians defeat Boston Braves)

• National headline: Oct. 9 — Third World War approaching, Churchill warns

• Local headline: Oct. 8 — Truman train to stop in Sandusky (a sitting president didn’t return to Sandusky until 2012 when Barack Obama did)

1954 World Series, Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 (New York Giants defeat Cleveland Indians)

• National headline: Oct. 2 — Siamese twins born at Chicago

• Local headline: Sept. 29 — New London firm low bidder for wing at OSSH (what’s now called the Ohio Veterans Home)

1995 World Series, Oct. 21-28 (Atlanta Braves defeat Cleveland Indians)

• National headline: Oct: 22 — (Fidel) Castro on U.S. soil

• Local headline: Oct. 25 — Beef plant’s future at stake (Sandusky Dressed Beef)

1997 World Series, Oct. 18-26 (Florida Marlins defeat Cleveland Indians)

• National headline: Oct. 19 — (Bill) Clinton funding probe to wind up, evidence Clinton Gore ‘systematically skirted” finance laws

• Local headline: Oct. 24 — Cedar Point ferry to end (the ferry service returned this past summer)

Reach reporter Andy Ouriel at ouriel@sanduskyregister.com and follow him on Twitter @AndyOuriel