Berlin Heights couple snag World Series tickets

BERLIN HEIGHTS — World Series tickets for all four potential Cleveland Indians homes games went faster than Rajai Davis blazing around the bases.

Crystal Matter, however, ended up picking off a couple before being shut out like so many others.

“I don’t know anyone else who is going,” said Crystal, a Norwalk Reflector advertising representative. “I’m so excited.”

Crystal snagged two tickets for Game 1, scheduled for Tuesday, in section 502. She’ll be among the 37,000-capacity-plus crowd in attendance at Progressive Field.

“By far, this is the most amount of money I have ever spent on a sports game,” said Crystal, who didn’t want to reveal how much she dished out for tickets. “But the last time this happened, we were super young, and it’s not something that happens often for Cleveland sports teams.”

Cleveland hasn’t appeared in baseball’s ultimate best-of-seven series since 1997. Furthermore the franchise hasn’t won the World Series since 1948.

The Berlin Heights resident is bringing her husband, UPS delivery driver, Tyler Matter, with her to possibly witness history.

“Oh yeah, this is the best gift she’s ever given me,” Tyler said. “It was a complete surprise. I’m a huge Indians fan.”

Crystal bought tickets shortly after the Indians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in Wednesday’s clinching game of the American League Championship Series. She purchased them online at indians.com.

“I got real lucky,” Crystal said. “We go to a couple Indians games a year, and I was thinking how we should go to this game.”

How huge is their fandom? The spouses recently took in a stray cat and named him Coco Crisp.

“It will be an awesome experience,” Crystal said.

