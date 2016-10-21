A starting lineup of local spots to watch the Tribe

DANBURY TWP. — Don’t expect a watch “party at Napoli’s” next week.
The power-hitting first baseman will be too busy playing host at Progressive Field for baseball’s biggest bash: the World Series.
Fear not local Cleveland Indians fans: Those looking to root, root, root for the home team can still gather at local restaurants, bars and watering holes.
Here’s a starting lineup of nine spots to visit remaining open for each game:
Sandusky
• Cameo Pizza, 702 W. Monroe St.
• Cheers Sports Bar & Grill at the Sandusky Mall, 4314 Milan Road
• Chet & Matt’s Pizza, 1013 E. Strub Road
• Manny’s Sports Tavern, 6201 Milan Road
• Old Dutch Tavern, 2219 E. Perkins Ave.
• Thirsty Pony, 1935 Cleveland Road
Huron
• I-5’s Bar & Grill, 356 N. Main St., Huron
Lakeside Marblehead
• The Erie Social Shuffleboard Club & Bar, 5686 E. Harbor Road
• Jamestown Tavern, 902 W. Main St.
