1948: Indians last World Series title, WLEC's first Tribe game

SANDUSKY — All die-hard Cleveland Indians fans relate 1948 to the last time their team won a World Series championship.

But 68 years ago, WLEC-AM 1450 started a streak as well: The Sandusky-based radio station began broadcasting Indians games.

Since then thousands of games have been played, and today hundreds of radio stations air Tribe contests.

WLEC, however, has become and remains the longest continuous Cleveland Indians radio affiliate. That includes surpassing the team’s flagship station, WTAM 1100 in Cleveland.

Before hearing Tom Hamilton and Jim Rosenhaus go live at the corner of Carnegie and Ontario, Troy Baumgartner leads listeners right into their games.

Baumgartner, a 2006 Bellevue High School graduate, hosts The Pregame, where he interviews Indians personnel and baseball writers on his weekly Friday show.

“I take pride in that WLEC has been the longest continuous affiliate, and I’m proud to continuously bring that coverage,” he said. “That is something (parent company) BAS Broadcasting as a whole is happy about.”

Baumgartner, WLEC’s latest torchbearer for Indians coverage, doesn’t just report from Sandusky.

He and his coworker Steve Shoffner head out west to Goodyear, Ariz., where they provide exclusive spring training coverage.

Baumgartner has interviewed Francisco Lindor, Jason Kipnis, Corey Kluber and their teammates. After talking with them, Baumgartner edits the conversations into bite-size segments and gets them ready for his broadcasting partners back in Ohio.

Baumgartner, admittedly an Indians fan, said he’s enjoyed seeing the team evolve over a full season. The mishmash group of so-called nobodies, has-beens and underappreciated ballplayers in March have developed into national sensations this October.

“After being there for spring training, where it all began, and to now see them go from American League champions to winning the American League Division Series to now the American League Championship Series and reaching the World Series is such a cool moment,” he said.

Expect to hear Baumgartner’s voice Tuesday and Wednesday, coinciding with Game 1 and Game 2 of the World Series, during special broadcasts of The Pregame. He’ll be in Cleveland providing listeners with behind-the-scenes access, news and notes.

“For a station and a market this size, to have that kind of presence for this huge sports event is insane,” said Randy Hugg, the longtime WCPZ-FM 102.7 personality who is also Baumgartner’s colleague. “This kind of content you can usually just get on stations in bigger cities, such as Cleveland. But for Troy to be able to make those contacts and make this work for Sandusky is pretty much unheard of.”

Want to hear?

To commemorate the Cleveland Indians playing in the World Series, WLEC-AM 1450 is airing special broadcasts, providing listeners with behind-the-scenes access to news, notes and interviews.

Among the scheduled shows:

• 4-6 p.m. Friday

• 5-7:37 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; both shows end about 30 minutes before the World Series starts

