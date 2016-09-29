Batter up-grades: More enhancements coming to AMVETS Park

During a recent public meeting, staff members unveiled the 2017 lineup card for scheduled improvements at AMVETS Park’s ball diamond.

Among the new amenities arriving next year: dugout benches, a scoreboard and fencing around the field’s perimeter.

Two groups — Leadership Erie County, a nonprofit fundraising for initiatives benefiting the community at large and Erie Blacktop — collectively donated $22,400 in private funds, which will help pay for these materials and work.

Sandusky officials, meanwhile, vowed to:

• Dedicate public resources — such as dropping down dirt, raking the infield, replacing hot water tanks and supplying bases, home plates and pitcher’s mounds — on a regular basis going forward so children can play in pristine conditions

• Pledge upward of $400,000 in public funds through 2020 to enhance both AMVETS and the neighboring Sprau parks

Years of neglect contributed to poor conditions and an overall unsafe nature at both sites, located beside one another.

After receiving numerous complaints about the fields’ substandard conditions in 2015, city officials prioritized sprucing up each area earlier this year.

“We heard loud and clear last year when the community spoke out about the conditions of AMVETS Park and Sprau Park and how they haven’t been kept up,” city public services director Brad Link said. “We want to make sure the kids have a safe place to go learn the game of baseball and be around a group of their peers that have an enjoyable summer and a good baseball experience.”

