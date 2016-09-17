Indians' Carrasco breaks hand in 1-0 win over Tigers

Cleveland, which opened an eight-game lead over second-place Detroit, said Carrasco sustained a non-displaced fracture of his pitching hand. The Indians did not provide a timetable for his recovery.

The injury was the latest blow to the AL Central leader, whose rotation is led by 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber. No. 3 starter Danny Salazar has not pitched since Sept. 9 because of a strained right forearm and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

In addition, the Indians said Saturday that catcher Yan Gomes will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks because of a broken right wrist, an injury incurred when he was hit by a pitch Wednesday night while on a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment for Double-A Akron.

Left fielder Michael Brantley, who appeared in only 11 games, had season-ending surgery on his right shoulder on Aug. 15.

Josh Tomlin has returned to the rotation after going winless in August. Mike Clevinger started Thursday against the Chicago White Sox.

Indians manager Terry Francona and a team trainer immediately went to the mound after Carrasco was hit. The trainer worked with Carrasco to get the feeling back in his hand for several moments before the pitcher walked off the field. Carrasco was sent for X-rays, which revealed the fracture.

Jeff Manship replaced Carrasco after the infield hit. Carrasco missed six weeks earlier this season with a strained left hamstring, also sustained against the Tigers.

Jose Ramirez hit a winning single with the bases loaded in the 10th against Justin Wilson (4-5).

Andrew Miller (8-1), Cleveland’s eighth reliever, pitched the final two innings and completed a four-hitter. Manship, Kyle Crockett, Cody Anderson, Zach McAllister, Perci Garner, Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen preceded Miller

Tigers starter Justin Verlander allowed one hit in seven innings — Kipnis’ leadoff single in the sixth.

Miguel Cabrera had two of Detroit’s four hits and needs one to reach 2,500.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: 3B Nick Castellanos (broken left hand) began taking batting practice in Lakeland, Florida, on Saturday and could be activated off the disabled list early next week.

Indians: OF Lonnie Chisenhall (strained abdominal muscle) was announced as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning but was removed following a pitching change.

UP NEXT

LHP Daniel Norris (2-2) is to start for Detroit on Sunday and RHP Trevor Bauer (11-7) for Cleveland. Norris had a career-high 11 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings Monday against Minnesota. Bauer is 3-2 with a 6.64 ERA in eight career starts against the Tigers.