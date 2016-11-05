Dept. of Insurance releases deer safety tips

As part of Taylor’s Think Again initiative, the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the American Automobile Association offered these tips:

Scan the road and shoulders ahead of you.

Use high beam headlights if there’s no oncoming traffic.

Be extra cautious at dawn and dusk.

If you strike a deer or other animal, move your vehicle to a safe place, preferably off the road, turn on your hazard lights and contact law enforcement to report the crash.

The release also recommends drivers check with their agents to ensure they have adequate insurance, keep their card in the car, and support insurance claims by photographing any damage incurred in a deer-vehicle crash. The comprehensive coverage portion of an insurance policy is most often used to pay repair damage for deer-vehicle incidents. A liability-only policy does not cover the damage.

For information, visit publicsafety.ohio.gov, insurance.ohio.gov or call 1-800-686-1526 with questions.