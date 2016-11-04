Kasper has you covered

That could be a theme emerging from one of the area’s No. 1 auto dealersips, The Kasper Auto Group.

Kasper recently announced a new service that will connect customers directly to Allstate auto insurance right on the showroom floor and at the point of purchase for all three of its Sandusky dealerships.

”We are excited to partner with Allstate and offer this value-added service for our customers,” said Bryan Kasper, co-owner of the dealerships. “Because the insurance agency is on site, we are able to provide one-stop shopping for all of our customers’ insurance and automotive needs. We want to help make sure our customers have the vehicle that works for them and the insurance protection they need to keep their family safe.”

Kasper also said the insurance coverage types the dealership’s agency offers are not limited to auto insurance. Customers will have access at the dealerships to the full line of insurance policies available through Allstate — auto, property, business, recreational vehicles and life insurance.

The insurance services at the dealerships started operations Oct. 1, and are being managed by long-time Kasper Auto Group staff member Rob Griggs. In addition, six licensed Allstate agents will be employed at the three dealerships so customers can receive the best service possible.

Hours of operations for the on-site Allstate agents will mirror the dealership hours so customers will have the added convenience of handling their insurance needs in the evening or even on the weekends. All Kasper Auto Group dealership hours are Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kasper Toyota is at 904 E. Strub Road, Kasper Buick GMC is at 2401 Cleveland Road and Kasper Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is at 2206 Cleveland Road, all in Sandusky.

Kasper Auto Group is a family-owned and operated dealership serving the Firelands community with new and used autos for more than 40 years.