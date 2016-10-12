Tire collection next weekend

The collection will take place at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds on West Ohio 163 in Oak Harbor; at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds’ north parking lot, 712 North St., Fremont; and at the Seneca County Fairgrounds’ south lot, CR 594 in Tiffin. At each fairgrounds, the District uses orange safety cones, arrows and signage to assist residents through a safe and efficient traffic route.

A maximum of 10 car and small truck tires per household — on or off the rim — will be accepted at a charge of 50 cents per tire, or $2 for racing tires. Tractor and semi tires will not be accepted.

For information, visit recycleoss.org or call 419-334-7222.