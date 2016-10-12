logo
Leave Feedback

OSS Solid Waste District

Tire collection next weekend

Register • Today at 3:37 PM

FREMONT — The OSS Solid Waste District will sponsor a residential tire recycling collection from 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 22 for residents of Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca counties, including residents of Bellevue and Fostoria. 

The collection will take place at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds on West Ohio 163 in Oak Harbor; at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds’ north parking lot, 712 North St., Fremont; and at the Seneca County Fairgrounds’ south lot, CR 594 in Tiffin. At each fairgrounds, the District uses orange safety cones, arrows and signage to assist residents through a safe and efficient traffic route.

A maximum of 10 car and small truck tires per household — on or off the rim — will be accepted at a charge of 50 cents per tire, or $2 for racing tires. Tractor and semi tires will not be accepted. 

For information, visit recycleoss.org or call 419-334-7222.

Recommended for You