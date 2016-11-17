Shopping and more at Chelle in Wonderland

In addition to the multi-genre performances that will be take place on the main stage, the State Room will host an array of vendors, activities, refreshments and fun.

Merchants and local businesses include:

Stay Tuff - Family owned and operated, Stay Tuff specializes in custom art, graphic design, live entertainment and photography and sells custom apparel, pop culture collectibles and novelty items.

Wonderland Designs - Owner Hannah Shelley hand-creates artwork and paintings to fit any home decor, from children characters, inspirational quotes, abstract art and even landscape paintings. Additionally, Wonderland Designs takes custom requests.

Carrington Arts - Carrington Arts is a multi-media art gallery that hosts groups and featured artist shows in downtown Sandusky. Founder Marsha Carrington is also an accomplished artist herself, working in a variety of mediums.

Hall of Framers - Also located in downtown Sandusky, Hall of Framers is a premier sports memorabilia and photo store. Along with selling sports related merchandise, owner Scott Terna specializes in on-site action sports photography.

ImmortalNerd - Based in Cleveland, ImmortalNerd offers one stop shop for original art, crafts and apparel in a unique style of decoupage that focuses on sports and comic book and video game characters.

LuLaRoe by Christa and Melanie — Fashion meets comfort with Christa and Melania, who will have a huge selection of LuLaRoe Leggings available. These fashionable leggings are sweeping the nation, and for good reason… They are comfy, cute and come at a great price.

Brianna’s Bookshelf - Local author Brianna Hammond will have copies available of her self-published poetry book, “Visits to Dystopia.” With them, she will have custom decor and hand-poured, soy candles.

Dregenfly Art - A newer gem of downtown Sandusky, Dregenfly Art, will have on display a variety of pieces from the studio including jewelry, matted prints, essential beard oils among so much more. Owner Danielle Lopez will also have gift certificates for photography sessions and for general studio purchases available during the show.

Fae’s Ambry - Upcycled fashion at it’s finest will be presented by Fae’s Ambry. Using clothing as her medium, owner Chastity Fae modifies older clothes and makes them new again using strategic cuts and ties. She will have pre-made shirts for sale or attendees can bring their own to have upcycled right before their eyes. A portion of each shirt created during the show will be donated to Crystal Tower.

Hillary Yost Photography - The talented Hillary Yost of Hillary Yost Photography will be running a free and fun photo booth at the show and available to meet with attendees to discuss potential photo shoot ideas and pricing.

Airtistix Airbrush — Located in Sandusky Mall, Airtistix Airbrush specializes in letterings, cartoons, caricatures and portraits on mediums such as clothings, hats, helmets and even license plates. During the show, they will be set up doing airbrush tattoos as well as having limited pre-made merchandise available to buy.

Throughout the night, attendees can also purchase raffle tickets for their chance to win a number of prizes donated by the vendors, sponsors and other local businesses.

There will also be free “play til you win” carnival games for kids, hand-tossed pizza from Mona Pizza available for purchase, free cupcakes and a live painting.

For those of legal age, there will be a cash bar and a hookah bar (weather permitting) presented by the Hookah Connection.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Crystal Tower Women and Children’s Shelter.