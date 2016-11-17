CP backs away from Rev3

It appears the draw was not big enough to offset the logistics of the event.

“We review and listen to all guest feedback on attractions and events and operate accordingly,” Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark said.

Organizers of the Rev3 Triathlon released a statement on the development.

“Cedar Point Amusement Park has informed us that management has 'adjusted their strategic initiatives' and will not be working with us to bring Rev3 Cedar Point back in the foreseeable future,” they wrote.

“Although we have excellent working relationships with the town of Sandusky, Cedar Point, Lake Erie Shores and Islands as well as the various police, sheriff's and fire departments we've worked so closely with over the years, we have exhausted every angle possible to keep Cedar Point on our event calendar.”

Cedar Point has hosted the Rev3 event since 2010.

Clark denied the cancellation of the event next year had anything to do with the fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred on the Cedar Point Causeway during this year’s triathlon in September.

The crash killed Gustave Walls and forced the cancellation of the last part of the Rev3. No runners were hurt.