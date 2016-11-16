logo

What’s Up This Weekend

Michelle Pletcher • Today at 2:30 PM
Harry Potter Party — Double, double, toil and trouble Thursday at Norwalk Public Library. To celebrate the release of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” the library is hosting a Harry Potter Party 4-6 p.m. Open to all magical creatures, this party will feature themed crafts and snacks and more magic than you could ever dream of conjuring. It’s open to all ages but registration is required. For more info, call 419- 668-6063.

Jingle & Mingle — It’s time for the annual Christmas Open House affair at Paper Moon Vineyards in Vermilion. Tickets are $11 online
pre-sale and $13 the day of the event and with that comes a glass of wine and appetizer plate, entertainment by Dan Robertson 6-9 p.m. There will be vendors for Christmas shopping opportunities, an ugly sweater contest with prizes, a snowman wrapping contest and door prizes. A special 15% off coupon will be given to the first 25 attendees through the door.

Emily Keener’s CD Release Show — One of Emily Keener’s CD celebration events takes place Sunday at the Listening Room in Port Clinton. This intimate show will be an acoustic one in which Keener will perform songs from her new album “Breakfast” as well as newer songs, that have never been heard live. Additionally, Keener’s longtime friend, the talented Haley Schaffer, will open the show with some of her original music. As always, Keener will be available to meet with fans following the show, for autographs and hugs. The show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are available at thelisteningroompc.com/ 

