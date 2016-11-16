What’s Up This Weekend

Jingle & Mingle — It’s time for the annual Christmas Open House affair at Paper Moon Vineyards in Vermilion. Tickets are $11 online

pre-sale and $13 the day of the event and with that comes a glass of wine and appetizer plate, entertainment by Dan Robertson 6-9 p.m. There will be vendors for Christmas shopping opportunities, an ugly sweater contest with prizes, a snowman wrapping contest and door prizes. A special 15% off coupon will be given to the first 25 attendees through the door.

Emily Keener’s CD Release Show — One of Emily Keener’s CD celebration events takes place Sunday at the Listening Room in Port Clinton. This intimate show will be an acoustic one in which Keener will perform songs from her new album “Breakfast” as well as newer songs, that have never been heard live. Additionally, Keener’s longtime friend, the talented Haley Schaffer, will open the show with some of her original music. As always, Keener will be available to meet with fans following the show, for autographs and hugs. The show begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are available at thelisteningroompc.com/