Thursday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

3 p.m. —Teen Game Day; Ida Rupp Library, Port Clinton

4 p.m. — Harry Potter Party; Norwalk Public Library

5 p.m. — Movie Night: Somewhere in Time; Erie Islands Library, Put—in—Bay

5:15 p.m. — All—Levels Yoga; Bodi and Balance, Port Clinton

6 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament; The Erie County Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

6 p.m. — Euchre Tournament; The Erie County Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

6 p.m. — Jingle and Mingle Christmas Open House; Paper Moon Vineyards, Vermilion

6 p.m. — Paintings with Dona: Holly on Burlap; Schedel Arboretum and Gardens, Elmore

6 p.m. — Jingle & Mingle, Christmas Open House; Paper Moon Vineyards, Vermilion

7 p.m. — Open Mic Night with David Lester; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena

7 p.m — Sandusky vs. Heroin; Sandusky Artisans Recovery Center

7 p.m. — Trivia League with DJ EJ; Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Port Clinton

9 p.m. — Open Mic Night; The Glass Bar, Norwalk

9 p.m. — Ladies Night with Mic-O; Sound Bar, Sandusky

10 p.m. — Ladies Night with DJ Hurrikane; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk

Have an event coming up? Send the information to events@sanduskyregister.com to have it included in our calendar!