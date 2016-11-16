Thursday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

3 p.m. —Teen Game Day; Ida Rupp Library, Port Clinton
4 p.m. — Harry Potter Party; Norwalk Public Library
5 p.m. — Movie Night: Somewhere in Time; Erie Islands Library, Put—in—Bay
5:15 p.m. — All—Levels Yoga; Bodi and Balance, Port Clinton
6 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament; The Erie County Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead
6 p.m. — Euchre Tournament; The Erie County Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead
6 p.m. — Jingle and Mingle Christmas Open House; Paper Moon Vineyards, Vermilion
6 p.m. — Paintings with Dona: Holly on Burlap; Schedel Arboretum and Gardens, Elmore
7 p.m. — Open Mic Night with David Lester; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena
7 p.m — Sandusky vs. Heroin; Sandusky Artisans Recovery Center
7 p.m. — Trivia League with DJ EJ; Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Port Clinton
9 p.m. — Open Mic Night; The Glass Bar, Norwalk
9 p.m. — Ladies Night with Mic-O; Sound Bar, Sandusky
10 p.m. — Ladies Night with DJ Hurrikane; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk
