Local businesses unite to support charity fundraiser

In addition to multi-genre music on the main stage, there will be an array of artists, vendors and local businesses set up in the State Room alongside a raffle table, a live painting, games for kids and refreshments.

“It's a celebration of all things good in our community,” said Michelle Pletcher, the Register’s entertainment editor. “There's talent and entertainment in many different forms that will appeal to people of all ages, there's the chance to shop and support small businesses that help keep the local economy flourishing and on top of it all, the entire night is a charity benefit for an amazing cause.”

That cause is Crystal Tower Women and Children’s Shelter, which is the benefactor of all proceeds from the show.

The Chelle in Wonderland show is made possible by the contributions of seven area businesses.

Title sponsors of the show are The Sandusky Register and A-Z Entertainment LLC.

The Register is an Associated Press award winning newspaper that provides news, sports, entertainment, and community information for Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca counties.

A-Z Entertainment LLC is a locally based dj service provider. Whether a birthday party, wedding, fundraiser or simply a small family gathering, A-Z caters to any event and offers affordable pricing to fit almost any budget.

“I’ve always taken pride in making sure I have my hand in helping the community,” said A-Z Entertainment founder Anthony Hunter better known as DJ Swiss. “This show benefits one of our area’s newest and greatest causes for families, I wouldn’t feel right not helping in every way I can.”

For more info on A-Z Entertainment or booking inquires, visit facebook.com/azentertainment419 or email azmanagement.ah@gmail.com

Supporting Sponsors of the show include The Hookah Connection, Stay Tuff, 95.3 WLKR, the POP Shop, and Mona Pizza Gourmet.

The Hookah Connection, 220 W. Perkins Ave. in Sandusky, carries a wide variety of smoking apparatuses including, but not limited to, water pipes, hand pipes, hookahs, vaporizers and rolling papers. Additionally, the shop features a wide selection of flavored shisha tobacco and anti-drug shirts, all at competitive prices.

Based in northern Ohio, Stay Tuff is the brand of underground everything. Along with services such as custom art, graphic design, live entertainment and photography, the family owned and operated business designs and sells custom apparel, pop culture collectibles and novelty items.

95.3 WLKR is the area’s voice of the Firelands, playing a seamless mix of adult alternative and local favorite music. You can also catch local news, sports coverage, contest and fun all day with some of the area’s best DJs by tuning in at 95.3 FM or online at wlkr.northcoastnow.com.

Like the name implies, the POP Shop is a quaint store at 4816 Milan Road in Sandusky that buys, sells and trade items relating to pop culture. Such items include action figures, collectible card games, vintage videogames, movies, comics and more.

Mona Pizza Gourmet has been a downtown Sandusky gem for the greater part of a decade. The cozy shop is home of the original mash potato pizza and hand-tossed, New York-style pizza by the slice or pie. The menu can be viewed in its entirety at sanduskyslice.com.

For information on the Chelle in Wonderland show, visit facebook.com/events/1783491201906078. Tickets are available online at sanduskystate.com.