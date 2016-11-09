What’s Up This Weekend

“Nunsense: The Mega-Musical” — All the fun of the original “Nunsense” is back, bigger and better than ever before this weekend. Playmakers Civic Theatre is opening their 70th season with “Nunsense: The Mega-Musical” this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This production features a mix of old and new cast members, all new music and two expanded dance numbers. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling (419) 734-5044.

Vine and Dine — If you’re a fan of wine, beer or good causes, the 9th annual Vine and Dine is what you should be doing Saturday night. The Huron County Humane Society fundraiser event will be hosted at Norwalk Furniture and feature a wide selection of appetizers to sample from in addition to the beer and wine tastings. Adding to the evening will be a silent auction, live auction, a grand prize drawing and music performed by The Divots. The Vine and Dine fundraiser is 6-9 p.m. and tickets will be available at the door.

Murder Mystery Dinner Party — A meal, a murder and a mystery all in one. Things look grim at Don Lou Zar’s juice joint when someone gets whacked. Was it the jealous lovers, the rival Mafioso or the undercover agents? Find out at the Murder Mystery Party, presented by Murder Mystery Company at D&D Smith Winery this Saturday. Along with the catered meal of beef, chicken, redskin potatoes, green beans, desserts and a bottle of wine, you can collect clues and gather information to help figure out who-done-it. Tickets are $95 per couple or $55 per person and must be purchased in advance. Guests are encouraged to dress up in time-period appropriate clothing such as flapper dresses, zoot suits, feather boas and headbands. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.