Thursday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

Thursday, November 10

3 p.m. — American Music Therapy Association 2016 Conference; Kalahari Convention Center

5 p.m. — Movie Night: Ratchet & Clank; Erie Islands Library, Put-in-Bay

5:15 p.m. — All-Levels Yoga; Bodi and Balance, Port Clinton

6 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament; The Erie County Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

6 p.m. — Euchre Tournament; The Erie County Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

6 p.m. — Beginner Yoga; Firelands Presbyterian Church, Port Clinton

7 p.m. — Open Mic Night with David Lester; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena

7 p.m. — Trivia League with DJ EJ; Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Port Clinton

8 p.m. — “Nunsense: The Musical”; Playmakers Civic Theatre, Port Clinton

8 p.m. — Martin Koop live; Bluto’s Sports Bar, Norwalk

9 p.m. — Open Mic Night; The Glass Bar, Norwalk

9 p.m. — Ladies Night with Mic-O; Sound Bar, Sandusky

10 p.m. — Ladies Night with DJ Hurrikane; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk

