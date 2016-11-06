Entertainment company covers everything, from A to Z

“You know, all the finer things are Swiss,” said Hunter, a 2008 Perkins High School graduate. “You have your Swiss gold and your Swiss cheese. Way back when I DJ’d for Kalahari at a club opening, they kind of gave me the nickname of DJ Swiss Army Knife.

“That night I DJ’d, hosted and waited. I did everything there. I was versatile for them. So that’s where my DJ name came from. I just condensed it.”

These days the former firefighter and jewelry salesman is focused on making DJ Swiss a well-known name around the Sandusky area. In fact, if you’ve attended an event or venue with a DJ present in the last year, odds are you witnessed A-Z Entertainment in action. The entertainment company features either DJ Swiss or DJ Hondo (real name Alejandro Zapata) spinning tunes and more.

“I’ve always enjoyed music so I thought, why not take it a step further?” said Hunter, A-Z Entertainment co-owner. “DJ Hondo and I used to work together at the mall. When I left that job, I said to him I wanted to start DJing. We’ve been together about a year now.”

While DJ Hondo works a lot of gigs on the islands and booze cruises, Hunter said he’s based on the mainland spinning at everything from bar gigs to weddings and birthday parties. He just did a fish fry.

“Anything you could possibly think of, we’ll take care of it,” Hunter said.

Invariably, this is the golden age of the DJ with the Sandusky resident saying A-Z Entertainment prides itself on providing a high-level of sound and style.

“Everybody is kind of being a DJ right now, but it takes more than just knowing music and putting music through speakers,” Hunter said. “You have to be able to mix, you have to be able to read your crowd. If you have the right people around you to train you and also feed off, it just creates an environment that everybody loves.”

He added, “I was trained and this is one thing I stick to: If you can’t play on a board, whether it’s a mixing board, a digital board or with your vinyl, then you really can’t call yourself a DJ. There are DJs out there that pull a playlist up from any music provider and just hit play.”

In terms of style, Hunter said A-Z Entertainment caters to all tastes, from pop songs to classic rock, hip-hop and country.

Up next for A-Z Entertainment is the Chelle in Wonderland fundraiser for the Crystal Tower Women & Children's Shelter scheduled for Nov. 19 at the Sandusky State Theatre.

“I’m doing the sound and it’s by far the biggest show I’ve been involved with,” Hunter said. “It’s a great cause and benefiting Crystal Tower, which is something I’ve always supported. I like to stay involved because it’s a passion of mine.

“Also, we’re not just DJs coming out to make some money. It’s about what people want. Essentially, we become family by the end of your event. We want your event to be perfect.”

Does that mean he’ll live up to DJ Swiss name helping out with serving, cooking and any other needs that may arise such as say plumbing?

“Yes, I’ve actually done everything but the plumbing,” Hunter laughed. “At weddings I’ve helped run food, get food together. The way I figure, if I’m there I might as well help out.”

Yeah, that’s DJ Swiss.

