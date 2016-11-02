What’s Up This Weekend

30th Annual Candlelight Open House — Christi’s Just for Ewe invites you to celebrate with them this weekend. The annual Candlelight Open House takes place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Along with gourmet food demonstrations and samples, there will be free, live entertainment, yarn shop trunk shows, book signings and door prizes. There is no cost to attend on any of the days.

Home for the Holidays Craft and Comforts Show — It's time to start Christmas shopping and what better way to do it than shopping local? Head out to Riverview Healthcare in Ottawa County for its annual community event, the Home for the Holidays Craft and Comforts Show. Like the name implies, the event will feature a variety of crafty vendors from five counties. Attendees can also pre-register to have lunch with Santa and much more. The show is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sandusky. To register for lunch, call 419-898-2851.

Family Fun Day — Stop by Center Court at Sandusky Mall on Saturday from an afternoon of educational and entertaining events. Padawan’s Playground Interactive Children’s Museum will be on site with hands-on learning activities, kids can make and take home crafts made with Captain McFinn and Steven’s Puppets will be performing “Aladdin.” The Family Fun Day is 1-4 p.m. and is free of charge.

FallFest — Another event that is fun for the whole family this weekend is FallFest, hosted by Roots Children’s Ministry. Beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday, kids can enjoy playing on giant inflatables, play games and win prizes or candy and get their faces painted. There is no admission fee. FallFest will take place in the pavilion behind Faith Memorial Church in Sandusky.