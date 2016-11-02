Saturday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

8 a.m. — Run for the Wreaths 5K Fun Run/Walk; East Harbor State Park, Marblehead

9 a.m. — All-Levels Yoga; Bodi and Balance, Port Clinton

9 a.m — Home for the Holidays Craft and Comforts Show; Ottawa County Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor

10:30 a.m. — Nature Tots; Ottawa County National Wildlife Refuge, Oak Harbor

11 a.m. — Beer, Bacon and Buckeyes; Various locations, Vermilion

11 a.m. — Holiday Gift Show & Luncheon; Nor’Easter Club, Port Clinton

Noon — Main Street Vermilion Arts Guild Gallery Show; Vermilion

1 p.m. — Swampers; Ottawa County National Wildlife Refuge, Oak Harbor

1 p.m. — Family Fun Day; Sandusky Mall

2:30 p.m. — Unplug and Relax with Painting and Music; Sandusky Library

5 p.m. — Chili Cook Off; Catawba Island Brewing Company, Port Clinton

6:30 p.m. — Frankie and the Beans live; Quarry Hill Winery, Berlin Heights

7 p.m. — Kevin VanSickle live; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena

7:30 p.m. — Jerry Zsigo live; The Erie Social Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

7:30 p.m. — “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson”; McBride Auditorium, Huron

10 p.m. — Karaoke with Ray; The Office Bar, Norwalk

10 p.m. — DJ Hook Party; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk

