The 12th annual Count Krumnow’s Tombstone Derby, hosted by the Elmore Historical Society, was Saturday at Depot Park.

Hundreds attended to watch as caskets attached to frames of lawnmowers, mini bikes and whatever else could be found to qualify for the motorized race.

The event also included a parade through Elmore, pie baking contest, kid costume contest, pet costume contest, “body” tossing and other various games.

More photos can be viewed at sanduskyregister.com