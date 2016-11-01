Comedy, politics and rock n’ roll collide at BGSU Firelands

As the name implies, “Bloody,Bloody Andrew Jackson” follows the controversial saga of the 7th Commander in Chief of the United States of America, Andrew Jackson, who founded the Democratic Party and more than doubled the size of the nation by infamously driving Native Americans west.

“We were trying to find something that was appropriate and timely and it seemed perfect,” said director Brian Marshall. “It really hits home because nothing is more relevant right now than the 2016 presidential election.”

Originally written by Michael Friedman and Alex Timbers nearly a decade ago, “Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson” is a bold mix of historical fact and exaggerated fiction, highlighting aspects of Jackson’s life from childhood to his time in the military, his relationship with his wife, presidential campaign and inevitable challenges he faced once being elected.

The script is blended seamlessly with a dozen musical numbers, such as the electrifying opening number, “Populism, Yea Yea” and “The Saddest Song.” The music will be performed by a live band.

The cast features a total of 14 individuals, with talent from both BGSU campuses, some area high school students and special guest actors in the area for the season.

“It’s very tongue and cheeky, very raw. It’s not a full biography, but a comedic interpretation of his life, ” Marshall described. “History is divided on their opinion of Andrew Jackson. He did some great things for our country, he did some horrible things for our country. The thing I love is that [the show] asks the question, ‘Is being the type of guy you’d want to drink a beer with enough to elect someone president.’”

“Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson” will run three times over the course of the weekend at McBride Auditorium at BGSU Firelands in Huron. Performances area scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $8 for students, $6 for BGSU Firelands students. They can be purchased by calling 419-626-1950 or online at sanduskystate.com.

The production is rate R and recommended for a mature audience only.

“We have a good mix of talent and it’s so timely to have a show about the people’s president,” Marshall said. “If you’re tired of sitting home and watching political commercials at night, come to the show. It will make you laugh and really think.”

