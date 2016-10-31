IX Center hosts LEGO KidsFest

However, it turns out unlike a member of the fictional “Star Wars” order, you can become a Lego Master Builder.

One such youngster who learned firsthand about the cool job was Chris Steininger. While he was in elementary school, he turned on his father, Dan, to the building toys.

“When my my father would come home from work, we’d build together,” said Steininger, calling from the Lego Corporate Campus in Enfield, Conn. “He realized that someone out there is getting paid to build these cool models. So he got a job, rose through the ranks to become a Lego Master Builder.

“This happened when I was 10 years old. It was great for me. I had more Lego stuff coming home for Christmas and the holidays. I was pretty pumped.”

That excitement about Legos continued as Steininger grew older. During high school he interned at the toy company. Then after graduating and working as a carpenter and furniture maker for nearly a decade, he before joined his father at Lego to become one of only eight Lego Master Builders in the world.

Naturally for Steininger it’s a dream job and the family business.

“A lot of the stuff I want to build is also stuff kids like to build,” Steininger said. “So you have to get in the mindset of what do kids like nowadays? What do they want to do? What do they do for fun? Definitely it’s something as a Master Builder you have to relate to in what you’re creating.”

That idea carries over to Lego KidsFest, which in 2009 Steininger helped create. Since then, the festival has been awing kids (and parents too) around the globe. The unique tour, where families experience hands-on building, creative experiences, interactive games, challenge areas and one-of-a-kind activities, returns to Northeast Ohio for an appearance Nov. 4 through 6 at the I-X Center.

Lego KidsFest includes a model museum with brand new life-size models of Wonder Woman, Captain America and a Death Trooper from “Star Wars: Rogue One.” The latter movie franchise plays a large role in the event with a “Star Wars” relay race, a Lego “Star Wars” action figure building area and models from the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”

There’s also a Lego Juniors and City Studio area, along with a giant map of the United States, a Lego Technic construction zone, a Lego Duplo toddler play area and the Big Brick Pile, which is a massive pile of loose Lego bricks.

What has Steininger excited about the current Lego KidsFest is the Master Builder's Lab.

“We’re going to teach kids tricks to be a better builder,” Steininger said. “We have other areas where it’s basically you go off and engage with different types of buildings activities, free build areas, areas where you’re led by emcees which do different type of games using Lego bricks. It’s a little bit of everything for just about everyone.”

When it comes to Legos, parents are often conflicted. Sure there is a sense of happiness and pride their child is choosing to spend their time not playing video games but instead using their mind to stimulate creativity.

The downside is something every mom and dad has experienced: The pain of stepping barefooted on a Lego. Steininger thinks of that familiar experience as a rite of passage that in his family is cherished.

“There are square edges that could prove to be uncomfortable,” Steininger said. “It’s always a 1x1 brick that seems to get lost in that carpet and you tend to find in the middle of the night. And having two kids of my one, that’s gotten me a few times.”

WHAT: Lego KidsFest

WHEN: Nov. 4 through 6 (session times vary)

WHERE: I-X Center (located on Route 237, adjacent to Cleveland Hopkins Airport)

TICKETS: $19 to $22

INFO: legokidsfest.com/ohio-2016.html