Is Cedar Point dropping tricks or treats?

I hate funerals. Who doesn’t?

But Cedar Point puts on a heck of a funeral as reporter Andy Ouriel and I witnessed on one Friday evening in September. I was able to get one last ride on Mean Streak before the coaster, as we knew it, was closed forever.

I won’t miss it. My kidneys definitely won’t miss it. Those same thoughts were reverberated at the coaster’s funeral by Dead Tony, a speaker at the funeral who has a goulish resemblance to Tony Clark, spokesman for the park. “Chiropractus sadnus. Spinis Relaxis” were part of the words sung by Dead Tony.

Since Mean Streak is no more, the buzz is loud in the Cedar Point and coaster fanatic pages for what may be next for the site.

CP Rundown, a Facebook page dedicated to happenings at the park, has kept fans updated with photos from the wooden coaster as parts of the ride are deconstructed and new parts arrive at the site.

Some fans think it will be an “RMC”, or Rocky Mountain Construction, job. The company has retooled wooden coasters in the past and a lift truck with the company’s phone number is also on the peninsula.

During the September funeral for the ride an undertaker by the name of Richard Michael Crosby led off the ceremony for the ride’s farewell.

Watch that below

Cleveland.com has recently reported changes at the site and I personally have seen the lift hill being deconstructed and steel beams near Peninsula Road near the coaster recently laid to rest.

No formal announcement has been made, but it looks as though the ride is going through some sort of reincarnation. That should be good news to coaster enthusiasts and Mean Streak Henry, the ride’s biggest fan.

Watch Dead Tony sing farewell to the coaster below

The full transcript of Dead Tony’s farewell to Mean Streak:

MY DEARLY BELOVED. WE ARE GATHERED HERE TONIGHT TO SAY GOODBYE TO A FRIEND FEW HAVE LOVED TRULY.

WELL, THERE’S MAYBE ONE PERSON. OK, TWO.

WE WILL REMEMBER MEAN STREAK AS A STUBBORN OL’ BEAST. NOT TOO SMOOTH, AND EXTREMELY ROUGH AROUND THE EDGES.

YOU WOULD NEVER KNOW. MORE THAN 26 MILLION GUESTS HAVE COME TO SEE HIM.

BUT AT 25 YEARS OLD, HE’S GIVEN UP. AND WHO COULD BLAME HIM?

STANDING 161 FEET TALL, DAY IN AND DAY OUT HAS BEEN TAXING ON HIS LEGS.

THE SHIMMY-ING AND SHAKING OF HIS TRAINS HAS MADE SPENDING TIME WITH HIM EXTREMELY DIFFICULT.

HIS LACK OF AIRTIME, OR ANY SENSE OF ENTHUSIASM HAS MADE HIM LESS THAN DESIRABLE TO THOSE WHO WOULD TRAVEL NEAR AND FAR TO ENJOY THIS GREAT PLACE.

BUT HE ENDURED. HE ENDURED THE COLD. THE SNOW. THE EXTREME HEAT OF SUMMER. THE RAIN. THE GROANS OF HIS CARETAKERS, OUR CARPENTERS, AS THEY THOUGHT TO THEMSELVES, “IF THEY WOULD JUST TAKE THIS RIDE DOWN.”

AND SO, WE’VE REACHED THAT TIME. THE LAST TRAINS ARE TRAVELING. THE LAST RIDERS ARE SCREAMING. THE CARPENTERS HAVE LESS WORK TO DO TOMORROW MORNING.

WHAT LIES AHEAD? IS HE IN ANOTHER WORLD? ANOTHER DIMENSION? IS HE HAPPY ON THIS SIDE OF THE TRACKS? WILL HIS SPIRIT HAUNT US FOREVER? WILL I BE ABLE TO MAKE A COMFORTABLE BENCH OUT OF ALL OF THIS WOOD?

ONLY TIME SHALL TELL.

AND NOW, AS WE SAY GOODBYE ONE LAST TIME, JOIN ME IN A MOMENT OF SILENCE.

Sung: REQUIESCE EN PACE. MEANUS STREAKUS.

LAYOUTUS BORINGUS DISAPPEARUS.

CHIROPRACTUS SADNUS. SPINIS RELAXIS.

DESTRUCTUS TIMBERUS NO FURNITURUS.

FUTURUS EN FRONTIERTOWN BRIGHTUS MAXIMUS. GRANDUS.

