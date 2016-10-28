Saturday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

9 a.m. — All—Levels Yoga; Bodi and Balance, Port Clinton

9 a.m. — Great Egret Marsh Walk; Great Egret Marsh, Marblehead

10 a.m. — Count Krumnow’s Tombstone Derby; Depot Park, Elmore

10 a.m. — Mad River Monster Bash; Mad River Harley Davidson, Sandusky

10 a.m. — History Roundtable with Mike Gilbert: Local Ghost Stories; Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Fremont

11 a.m. — Happy Halloween Weekend; Burnham Orchards, Berlin Heights

12 p.m. — Harvest Festival; Milan Baptist Church

12 p.m. — Pranic Healing Sessions with Maria Serna; Divine Awakenings, Sandusky

12 p.m. — Main Street Vermilion Arts Guild Gallery Show; Vermilion

1 p.m. — Downtown Trick or Treat; Downtown, Port Clinton

1:30 p.m. — Community Trick or Treat; Edgewood Manor Nursing Center, Port Clinton

1:30 p.m. — Afternoon Blue Goose Bus Tour; Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, Oak Harbor

5 p.m. — Halloween Party; Wakeman Elevator Craft Beer and Wine Bar

6 p.m. — Boos and Burners: Hot Air Balloon; Sawmill Creek, Huron

6 p.m. — The Eerie Social 2nd Annual Halloween Costume Party; The Erie Social Shuffleboard Club and Bar

6 p.m. — Robin H.M. 8th Annual Halloween Bash; Crowbar, Sandusky

6 p.m. — Killer Art Charity Exhibit Opening Reception; Dregenfly Art, Sandusky

6:30 p.m. — Franki and the Beans live; Quarry Hill Winery, Berlin Heights

7 p.m. — Rick and Amber live; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena

7 p.m. — Lance and the Jerry Show live; Catawba Island Brewing Company, Port Clinton

7 p.m. — Honoring our Ancestors with Zach Feasel; Divine Awakenings, Sandusky

7 p.m. — Main Street Zombie Pub Crawl; Various locations, Port Clinton

7 p.m. — Master T.C. and the Visitors live; The Bait Riverhouse Bar, Huron

7:30 p.m. — Chili Cook-Off and Halloween Party; D&D Smith Winery, Norwalk

7:30 p.m. — Lake Eerie Fear Fest; Ghostly Manor Thrill Center, Sandusky

8 p.m. — Old Skool Sandusky Halloween Party; Barrel House Saloon, Sandusky

8 p.m. — Panic in the Pines Haunted Hayride and Trail; Country Lane Tree Farm, Genoa

8 p.m. — Jesse Terry and Rebecca Loebe live; The Listening Room, Port Clinton

8 p.m. — Halloween Party; J.F. Walleyes, Middle Bass Island

8 p.m. — Halloween Party Cruise; Goodtime I, Sandusky

8:30 p.m. — Swamp Boogie Band live; Mon Ami Winery, Port Clinton

9 p.m. — Halloween Extravaganza; Sound Bar, Sandusky

9 p.m. — 9th Annual Monster Ball with Sneaky Pete’s Jam Band; Knucklehead Saloon

9 p.m. — Wicked Weekend with DJ Ray Dio; Daly’s Pub, Sandusky

9 p.m. — Halloweenle with the BBG and Istvan Medgyesi; Main Street Tavern, Huron

9:30 p.m. — Johnny Reed and the House Rockers live; Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Port Clinton

9:30 p.m. — The Junk live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Port Clinton

10 p.m. — DJ Swiss Halloween Bash; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk

10 p.m. — Halloween Party; Rupp’s Place, Norwalk

10 p.m. — Karaoke with Ray; The Office Bar, Norwalk

10 p.m. — DJ Hook Party; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk

10 p.m. — Juicy Josh’s Halloween Hoe-Down; The Glass Bar, Norwalk

Have an event coming up? Send the information to events@sanduskyregister.com to have it included in our calendar!