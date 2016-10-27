Friday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

8:15 a.m. — Yoga at the Library; Ida Rupp Library, Port Clinton
2 p.m. — Tarot Readings with Liz Solis; Divine Awakenings, Sandusky
6 p.m. — Trunk or Treat Halloween Bash; United Methodist Church, Sandusky
6:30 p.m. — Kelly Wright live; Cleats Club Seat Grille, Marblehead
6:30 p.m. — Horseplay Duo live; Quarry Hill Winery, Berlin Heights
7 p.m. — Halloween Masquerade Party; Chez Francois Touche Wine Bar, Vermilion
7 p.m. — Ernie Miller live; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena
7 p.m. — Darken Wood Haunt; Historic Old School House, Vermilion
7 p.m. — Corduroy Road live; Bell Mell Tavern, Port Clinton
7 p.m. — Superstitions and Halloween Traditions with Donna Bretz; Divine Awakenings, Sandusky
7:30 p.m. — Haunted Prison Tours; Osborn MetroPark, Huron
7:30 p.m. — Rock Bottom Band live; The Erie Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead
7:30 p.m. — Lake Eerie Fear Fest; Ghostly Manor Thrill Center, Sandusky
8 p.m. — Red Iron Halloween Humdinger III; Red Iron Bar and Grille, Wellington
8:30 p.m. — Cruisin’ live; Mon Ami Winery, Port Clinton
9 p.m. — Halloween Dark Night; Sound Bar, Sandusky
9 p.m. — Master T.C. and the Visitors live; I5s Bar and Grille, Huron
9 p.m. — Halloween on the Island; Various location, Kelleys Island
9 p.m. — Wicked Weekend with DJ Ray Dio; Daly’s Pub, Sandusky
9:30 p.m. — Karaoke with David Trent; Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Port Clinton
10 p.m. — Matt Goodrich live; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk
10 p.m. — Dance Party Karaoke Night; Rupps Place, Norwalk
