What's Up This Weekend

Superstitions and Halloween Traditions — A broken mirror is seven years bad luck, so is letting a black cat cross your path… Or so they say. Have you ever wondered where certain superstitions come from? Now is your chance to find out. Friday beginning at 7 p.m., Donna Brentz will host “Superstitions and Halloween Traditions” at Divine Awakenings in Sandusky. Enjoy light refreshments while you learn and laugh about Halloween legends and tradition and their origins. There is a $5 cost to attend and reservations are highly recommended but not required, and can be made by calling 419-502-9137.

Pancake Breakfast — It’s the most important meal of the day, serving it up, Kiwanis Club way. The annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser is back. All you can eat pancakes, eggs,and sausage with coffee, tea, juice and milk at Sandusky High School on Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are only $6 per ticket, which admits 1 adult and 1 child under age 10. There will also be special Halloween treats for kids in attendance and those who wear a costume will be entered in a raffle. Don’t miss out on this fun and delicious way to support the Kiwanis Club of Sandusky.

Materion Magic vs. Harlem Ambassador — The world famous Harlem Ambassadors will take on Oak Harbor’s own Materion Magic in a basketball game of epic proportions. Infusing high-flying slam dunks, crowd participation, synchronized sporting skills, this family event isn’t just a game, it’s a comedy show that’s fun for all. It’s also a fundraiser for the Oak Harbor Developmental Group. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors and children under 4 are free. The game begins at 5 p.m.Sunday at Oak Harbor High School. For more information, call 419-706-6034.