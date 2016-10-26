Thursday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

5 p.m. — 4th Thursday Art Walk; Downtown, Port Clinton
5:15 p.m. — All-Levels Yoga; Bodi and Balance, Port Clinton
6 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament; The Erie County Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead
6 p.m. — Euchre Tournament; The Erie County Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead
6 p.m. — Cookbook Club for Kids; Ida Rupp Library, Port Clinton
6 p.m. — Beginner Yoga; Firelands Presbyterian Church, Port Clinton
6 p.m. — Trick or Treat; Herritage Village of Clyde
6 p.m. — Fall Wine and Food Strolling Event; 1812 Food & Spirits, Port Clinton
6 p.m. — Painting with Donna: Birch Tree Cardinal on Pallet Board, Schedel Arboretum and Gardens, Elmore
7 p.m. — Open Mic Night with David Lester; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena
7 p.m. — Songwriters Night with Ron Nisch; Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Port Clinton
7 p.m. — Trivia League with DJ EJ; Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Port Clinton
9 p.m. — Open Mic Night; The Glass Bar, Norwalk
9 p.m. — Ladies Night; Crowbar, Sandusky
9 p.m. — Ladies Night with Mic—O; Sound Bar, Sandusky
10 p.m. — Ladies Night with DJ Hurrikane; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk
10 p.m. — Trivia Night The Cove at Louie’s, Sandusky
