Thursday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

5 p.m. — 4th Thursday Art Walk; Downtown, Port Clinton

5:15 p.m. — All-Levels Yoga; Bodi and Balance, Port Clinton

6 p.m. — Cornhole Tournament; The Erie County Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

6 p.m. — Euchre Tournament; The Erie County Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

6 p.m. — Cookbook Club for Kids; Ida Rupp Library, Port Clinton

6 p.m. — Beginner Yoga; Firelands Presbyterian Church, Port Clinton

6 p.m. — Trick or Treat; Herritage Village of Clyde

6 p.m. — Fall Wine and Food Strolling Event; 1812 Food & Spirits, Port Clinton

6 p.m. — Painting with Donna: Birch Tree Cardinal on Pallet Board, Schedel Arboretum and Gardens, Elmore

7 p.m. — Open Mic Night with David Lester; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena

7 p.m. — Songwriters Night with Ron Nisch; Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Port Clinton

7 p.m. — Trivia League with DJ EJ; Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Port Clinton

9 p.m. — Open Mic Night; The Glass Bar, Norwalk

9 p.m. — Ladies Night; Crowbar, Sandusky

9 p.m. — Ladies Night with Mic—O; Sound Bar, Sandusky

10 p.m. — Ladies Night with DJ Hurrikane; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk

10 p.m. — Trivia Night The Cove at Louie’s, Sandusky

Have an event coming up? Send the information to events@sanduskyregister.com to have it included in our calendar!