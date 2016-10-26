Halloween Party Round-Up

parties were happening, filled with witches, goblins and ghosts.

If you’re looking for a good time and don’t want one event to be missed,

check out all the fun events on this Halloween Party list.

Enjoy themed drink specials, dance to spooky music and win a costume contest or two...

Happy Halloween from all of us at the Register to you.

Sandusky

What: ROBIN H.M. 8th ANNUAL HALLOWEEN BASH

When: 6 p.m., Saturday

Where: Crowbar, 206 W. Market St., Sandusky

Info: Award-winning and record-breaking tattoo artist Robin H.M. of 546 Tattoo Studio invites you to be apart of the “biggest, best and longest running Halloween bash” in the area. There will be a live show from multi-talented performer Amber Stone, hot music spun by DJ Rosello and appearances by the Serpent Girls. There will also be over $10,000 worth of prizes, cash and merchandise given away throughout the evening, costume contests with multiple categories, and themed drink specials.

What: HALLOWEEN EXTRAVAGANZA

When: 9 p.m., Saturday.

Where: Sound Bar, 1615 First St., Sandusky (Inside Lyman Harbor)

Info: The newest nightclub in town is doing it big for Halloween. Don your best costume for your chance to win up to $2,500 in cash and prizes throughout the night. DJ Justice Peralta will be spinning spooky tunes all night.

What: OLD SKOOL HALLOWEEN PARTY

When: 8 p.m., Saturday

Where: Barrel House Saloon, 101 E. Shoreline Dr.

Info: Barrel House Saloon is ending their season by celebrating Halloween. Cleveland based band Old Skool will be performing, there will be a costume contest and of course, all the Jack Daniels you can drink.

What: WICKED WEEKEND WITH DJ RAY DIO

When: 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday

Where: Daly’s Pub, 104 Columbus Ave., Sandusky

Info: Both days this weekend, you can stop downtown to Daly’s for their festivities. DJ Ray Dio will be spinning hot dance tunes, there will be scary specials on both food and drink. Plus prizes, giveaways and a costume contest.

NORWALK

What: DJ SWISS’S HALLOWEEN PARTY

When: 10 p.m., Saturday

Where: Charlie’s Bar, 54 Benedict Ave, Norwalk

Info: The best things in life are swiss: Swiss watches, Swiss cheese and DJ Swiss’s Halloween Party. This year, over $300 in prizes will be given away for the most original, best couple costume, crowd favorite and scariest costumes. Along with holiday themed drinks at the bar, cherry, raspberry, grape and Jager bombs will be on special and DJ Swiss will be giving out drinks throughout the night.

What: JUICY JOSH’S HALLOWEEN HOE-DOWN

When: 10 p.m., Saturday

Where: The Glass Bar, 45 E. Main St., Norwalk

Info: Celebrate Halloween and Joshua Koebel’s birthday during your Halloween bar hop. DJ Vince will be playing hot tunes and taking requests and special guest Sideshow will be there as well.

What: HALLOWEEN PARTY

When: 10 p.m., Saturday

Where: Rupp’s Place, 75 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk

Info: DJ Reed will be bumping tunes all night for the Rupp’s Place Halloween Party. There will be beer and drink specials, shot specials and much more. Costume contest sign-up begins at 10 p.m. with the winner being announced at 11 p.m. First place wins $100 cash.

What: HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY

When: 10 p.m., Saturday

Where: Bar 145, 230 Milan Ave., Norwalk

Info: Unplugged Productionz and Bar 145 is proud to present “Norwalk’s Hottest Halloween Costume Party.” DJ Randy will be playing holiday themed music, throwback tunes and hits from all genres. $4 Jungle Juice will be on special, as will draft and bottle beer and of course, Bar 145 will have their full menu available. Flutterby Photography will also have a photobooth set up and $300 in cash prizes will be given away for the costume contest.

HURON

What: 9th ANNUAL MONSTER BALL

When: 9 p.m., Saturday

Where: Knucklehead Saloon, 2012 Cleveland Road W., Huron

Info: One of the area’s longest running Halloween parties returns this weekend in Huron. Stop out for drink specials and live music performed by Sneaky Pete’s Jam Band. The winner of the costume contest will win $100.

What: HALLOWEENLE WITH THE BBG

When: 9 p.m., Saturday

Where: Main Street Tavern, 606 Main St., Huron

Info: There will be frights, lights and frequency spikes at the 2nd Annual Halloweenle. Istvan Medgyesi will kick off the evening of spooky fun at Main Street Tavern followed by not one, but two sets from the area’s most exciting, fluid and groovable band, the Big Black Galactic. There is no cover and costumes are encouraged but not required.

What: HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY

When: 10 p.m., Saturday

Where: I5s Bar and Grille, 356 N. Main St., Huron

Info: Head out to Huron and win big while celebrating this Halloween. $500 in cash will be give out to the best costume. DJ Jimmy Rock will also be playing hot dance music all night.

PORT CLINTON

What: HALLOWEEN PARTY

When: 7 p.m., Saturday

Where: The Bait House River Bar

Info: Master T.C and the Visitor invites you to celebrate Halloween on the river before the weather turns cold. They will be playing from 7 to 10 p.m.

WAKEMAN

What: HALLOWEEN PARTY

When: 5 p.m., Saturday

Where: Wakeman Elevator Craft Beer and Wine Bar, 16 Hyde St., Wakeman

Info: Enjoy craft beers and wine in a quaint setting at the Wakeman Elevator Halloween Party. Live music will be performed by Last Call Girls from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Costumes are encouraged but attendees are asked to refrain from being clowns or wearing masks. Door prizes will be given away every half hour and costume judging will begin at 9 p.m.

WELLINGTON

What: RED IRON HALLOWEEN HUMDINGER III

When: 8 p.m., Friday

Where: Red Iron Bar and Grille, 137 Herrick Ave., Wellington

Info: Join Chu Dat Frawg and special guitar wizard Joe Rollin Porter as they celebrate another Halloween at Red Iron Bar and Grille. Along with food and drink specials, there will be complimentary finger foods, games, prizes and a costume contest.