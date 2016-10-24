Witches will walk this Wednesday

“I believe that it’s our journey to do some good in the world,” said the former Midnight Moon Metaphysical Shoppe owner, who is a 1968 Perkins High School graduate.

In 2011, her mantra led to the beginning of the Witches' Walk, which she conceived with Bertsch Jewelers’s owner Michelle Bertsch-Herold. The event included her friends dressing up as sorceresses or enchantresses for a night of Halloween fun.

“It started out as a pub crawl, and it has gotten bigger and bigger every year,” Bretz said. “Last year we decided, OK, we’re having adult fun dressing up in witch costumes and going from place to place where the bars offer drink specials and have treats. Why not make it a charity event?”

In 2015, Witches' Walk included roughly 180 people and raised more than $1,000 for Queenie's Court, which is to honor Lisa Benkey. This year Bretz is hoping to double that considering on Facebook more than 270 people plan on taking part.

The event begins with registration at Daly's Pub where participants get a map and a wristband. From there they visit The Shore House Tavern, The Barrel House, J Bistro, Crowbar, The Crooked Canvas and Brick Gallery. At each stop the witches collect stamps that enter them in the running for various prizes. Also, at Crowbar, awards will be given out for best costume, best broom, best hat, best make-up and more.

As far as warlocks are concerned, don’t ask.

“Actually, warlock is a negative term for people who are really practicing witches,” Bretz said. “There’s no distinction between male and female witches. Also, warlocks are Hollywood.”

Just to confirm, people who haven’t partaken in the Witches' Walk before shouldn’t worry about joining a cult or practicing witchcraft?

“That’s correct,” Bretz said. “I understand, people get a little crazy. We use this: Witch – Woman In Total Charge Of Herself.”

But men are invited?

Bretz laughed, “Yes, I just can’t think of an (acronym) for men.”

Witches' Walk requires at least a $5 donation. For more information, visit witcheswalksandusky.com/