Sunday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

11:30 a.m. — Cleveland Browns Tailgating Cruise; Goodtime I

Noon — Main Street Vermilion Arts Guild Gallery Show; Vermilion

1 p.m. — Whiskey Light “Turn Off” Party; Round House Bar, Put-in-Bay

2 p.m. — Swamp Boogie Band live; Mon Ami Winery, Port Clinton

3 p.m. — Trick or Treat at Cleats; Cleats, Marblehead

4 p.m. — Chris Donley live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Put-in-Bay

6 p.m. — David Lester live; Canoe Club Wine Bar, Marblehead

6 p.m. — Trick or Treat Night and Costume Contest; Ottawa County Riverview Heathcare Campus, Oak Harbor

6 p.m. — Life Tree Cafe; Trinity United Methodist Church, Port Clinton

7:30 p.m. — Lake Eerie Fear Fest; Ghostly Manor Thrill Center, Sandusky

11 p.m. — Heaven and Hell Party with DJ Daddy; The Cove at Louie’s, Sandusky

