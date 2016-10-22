Saturday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

9 a.m. — All-Levels Yoga; Bodi and Balance, Port Clinton
9 a.m. — 3rd Annual Bark for Life; Veterans Park, Oak Harbor
9 a.m. — Fall Craft and Vendor Show; St. John’s Christian Preschool, Bellevue
10 a.m. — Pet and Pup Parade; Main Street School, Norwalk
10 a.m. — The Chilling Road to the Reformatory; Mad River Harley Davidson, Sandusky
10 a.m. — Halloween Comic Con; Maui Sands Resort, Sandusky
10 a.m. — History Roundtable with Mike Gilbert: Oakwood’s Historic Cemetery; Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Fremont
11 a.m. — Sweet Scavenger Hunt; Sandusky Mall
11 a.m. — Trunk r’ Treat; Veterans Park, Oak Harbor
Noon. — Main Street Vermilion Arts Guild Gallery Show; Vermilion
Noon — Pain and Pleasure Grand Reopening Celebration Party; Pain and Pleasure Tattoo, Sandusky
1 p.m. — Book Conversations Event: “History of Ottawa County — The First 175 Years”; Ida Rupp Library, Port Clinton
2 p.m. — Healing Sessions with Reiki Master Trisha Baum; Divine Awakenings, Sandusky
2 p.m. — Mike “Mad Dog” Adam live; Round House Bar, Put-in-Bay
2 p.m. — Autumn Wine Affair; Liberty Aviation Museum, Port Clinton
2:30 p.m. — 1776; Bellevue Society for the Arts, Bellevue
3 p.m. — Bob Gatewood live; Reel Bar, Put-in-Bay
5:30 p.m. — Venyx live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put-in-Bay
6 p.m. — Halloween Party Cruise; Jackson Street Pier
6 p.m. — Wine and Canvas; D&D Smith Winery, Norwalk
6 p.m. — Warrior Nation Fight Series presents: OKTOBERFIST; Erie County Fairgrounds, Sandusky
6:30 p.m. — Ballroom Dance; Milan Township Hall
6:30 p.m. — Roger Allan live; Quarry Hill Winery, Berlin Heights
7 p.m. — Rick Dewitt live; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena
7 p.m. — Rootwork 101 with Elizabeth Run; Divine Awakenings, Sandusky
7 p.m. — Autumn Wine Affair; Liberty Aviation Museum, Port Clinton
7:30 p.m. — Lake Eerie Fear Fest; Ghostly Manor Thrill Center, Sandusky
7:30 p.m. — Jerry Zsigo live; The Erie Social Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead
8 p.m. — Panic in the Pines Haunted Hayride and Trail; County Lane Tree Farm, Genoa
8:30 p.m. — Swamp Boogie Band live; Mon Ami Winery, Port Clinton
9 p.m. — Up Next live; Round House Bar, Put-in-Bay
9:30 p.m. — Radio Tokyo live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Port Clinton
9:30 p.m. — Oktane live; Big Shots Pub and Grub, Fremont
10 p.m. — Halloween Boo Bash with Zack Attack; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Put-in-Bay
10 p.m. — Karaoke with Ray; The Office Bar, Norwalk
11 p.m. — Spotlight Saturday; The Cove at Louie’s, Sandusky
