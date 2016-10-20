What’s Up This Weekend

Autumn Wine Affair — This laid back wine tasting event is the perfect way to spend a fall Saturday. The Autumn Wine Affair will feature 12 area wineries to sample from along with a variety of vendors to browse and shop from. Entertainment will also be provided. There are two sessions available: 2-4 p.m. or 7-9 p.m. General tickets will get you two hours of sampling and shopping time but VIP tickets will get you an extra hour plus a complimentary wine tote and cheese platter. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $35 for VIP and can be purchased by contacting 440-466-4417. The Autumn Wine Affair will take place at the Liberty Aviation Museum.

Family Trick or Treat Events — ‘Tis the season for pumpkins, costumes and candy. With Halloween drawing near, area businesses and organization are hosting an array of trick or treat events. Here are a few happening this weekend:

Sweet Scavenger Hunt at Sandusky Mall — Scoop up a treasure map of participating stores at Sandusky Mall and make your way through the shopping center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to collect your candy treasure. Costumes are highly encouraged.

Trunk or Treat at Veterans Park — Instead of doors, go car to car, trunk to trunk to get a sweet surprise at Veterans Park in Oak Harbor from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday The event is free and open to children ages 12 and younger. There will be a contest for the best decorated trunk. Adult drivers wishing to participate can enter for a $10 fee. All proceeds from the event will benefit Ottawa County Relay for Life teams.

Trick or Treat at Cleats — Family friendly grill, Cleats of Marblehead invites you out for an evening of fun Sunday, featuring a Halloween cookout at 3 p.m., and a candy hunt from 4:30-5:30 p.m. along with candy, games, prizes and a costume contest.

Trick or Treat Night at Riverview Healthcare — The residents of Riverview Healthcare are hosting a special trick or treat event at their campus on Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m. Costumed kids ages 12 and younger can go door to door of more than 100 residents collecting candy and then enjoy cookies and punch in the multipurpose room. There will also be a costume contest.

