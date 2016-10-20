Padawan's Playground's 'Halloween Extravaganza' returns

Founder of Sandusky’s traveling Padawan’s Playground Interactive Children’s Museum, which was conceived with different exhibits revolving around the “Star Wars” series, Shawn Butler had high hopes for the nonprofit organization that toured schools, libraries and malls.

“Last year we were focused on the ‘Star Wars’ theme,” said Butler, a 1990 Perkins High School graduate. “I have over 20,000 pieces in my ‘Star Wars’ collection. But then we got word from Lucas Film. They loved what we’re doing but said we can’t technically make Padawans Playground a ‘Star Wars’ children’s museum.

“So we’ve gone ahead and done more traditional hands-on exhibits – more like COSI in Columbus, if you will – dealing with everything from math, engineering and science.”

The next Padawan’s Playground Interactive Children’s Museum event is its 2nd annual Halloween Extravaganza taking place Oct. 21 and 22 at the Sandusky Mall. The event features various exhibits such as the Mr. Gallagher Mad Scientist Lab, which promotes various science-related themes such as sound waves, a brain and heart, a Jacob’s Ladder and dry ice.

There will also be scary music with the round Scratch Eerie Piano capable of making 68 different sounds. The Halloween Extravaganza also has Marvin The Ghoul, who takes visitors on a stroll through the spooky graveyard, a Zombie Bowling Alley and Kiddie Pall Pit. The fun ends with the Halloween Jamboree featuring DJ Shawn and a Halloween costume contest.

“Kids attending should wear their costumes,” Butler said. “They’ll also get a lot of knowledge.”

The Halloween Extravaganza acts as a fundraiser for Padawan’s Playground Interactive Children’s Museum, run out of Butler’s home. The visionary said the goal is to open its own location in the near future.

Similar to hearing Obi-Wan Kenobi whisper “Use the force,” Butler remains confident his vision will come to fruition. He also harbors no ill will towards George Lucas and Lucas Films for putting the kibbosh on the “Star Wars” children’s museum.

“I still believe in The Force,” Butler said. “I’m just excited that they acknowledged me. That was the intent to share my love and passion of ‘Star Wars’ with the public. That’s my goal but admittedly it was kind of hard to merge the two together in some form.

“We were banging our heads against the wall. Since we went the other direction with other exhibits it’s been easier.”

WHAT: Padawan’s Playground 2nd annual Halloween Extravaganza

WHEN: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 & noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 22

WHERE: Sandusky Mall, 4314 Milan Road, Sandusky

TICKETS: $3 per person (children 3 and younger are free)

INFO: padawansplayground.com