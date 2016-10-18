Ohio Elite Challenge to benefit Bikers Against Abused and Neglected Children.

However, just like you can’t judge a book by its cover, the same goes for these two groups who may exist in the margins but are teaming up to not only change their images but also do good in the community.

The Ohio Elite Challenge II, which features WAL (World Arm Wrestling League) arm wrestlers, takes place noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Barrel House in Sandusky. Proceeds for the event go towards Ohio's Bikers Against Abused and Neglected Children charity.

“The arm wrestlers approached me to see if they can put a positive spin on what they do because most people when they think of arm wrestling, think of drunk people being silly but these guys are definitely athletes and there’s definitely a strategic plan on how they compete,” said Pink Productions Company Owner Ashli D. DeMore-Bartow, who is the Ohio Elite Challenge II event director.

“The idea was to create a positive spin, so we paired them with a local charity. Because I am an employee of Ohio Bike Week, I used a biker’s charity. It’s such a unique approach and it’s definitely working.”

The Elite Tournament Coordinator is Norwalk arm wrestler and local promoter Mike Dawson, who sees a benefit in the community for this type of event.

“Arm wrestlers are just ordinary people,” Dawson said. “We have hard-working jobs, families and struggles just like everyone else. We relate to people in need but may not always be able to take action.

“This event is a way to do that. It gets to be a day that's not just about winning and losing, it's about touching lives.”

The Huron-based Bikers Against Abused and Neglected Children (B.A.A.N.C) advocates for abused and neglected children by monitoring cases, forming human barriers in court rooms, exposing dangerous offenders and researching/lobbying for new laws.

DeMore-Bartow said the hope is the event will attract more than 500 people and raise roughly $10,000. In addition to professional and amateur matches, there will also be a silent auction, raffles, local food trucks and full bar service.

Arm wrestling was in the news recently when video was circulated of comedian Larry the Cable Guy breaking a guy’s arm.

“It was difficult to watch,” DeMore-Bartow said. “But injuries like that are pretty rare in arm wrestling from what I understand. We have officials that will be coming out from other states for this tournament to make sure that the wrestlers are doing it safely to avoid injuries.”

Even though the Ohio Elite Challenge II is open to both men and woman, DeMore-Bartow said she won’t be taking part.

“I have not arm wrestled in my life,” DeMore-Bartow laughed. “Maybe I should get up there and see what I can do.”

WHAT: Ohio Elite Challenge II

WHEN: noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 22

WHERE: Barrel House Saloon, 101 East Shoreline Drive, Sandusky

ADMISSION: Free

INFO: https://www.facebook.com/PinkProductionsCharities/