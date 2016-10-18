Jazz gets Spooky at Sandusky State Theatre

In fact, just last year the “Jazz at 8” series visionary had his first trick or treat affair to great fanfare.

“We just took a bunch of songs that are kind of Halloween or spooky based or have scary themes and things like that,” said Sandusky resident Shirtz, who is also a Terra State Community College faculty member. “It was so popular we’re going to do another round of it this year.”

“Jazz Gets Spooky Pt. 2” takes place Oct. 21 at the Sandusky State Theatre. Joining Shirtz will be Doug Neel (guitar, trombone), Dwight Bailey (bass) and Justin Campbell (drums). The quartet will be tackling material that’s outside of the jazz standards.

The set includes well-known songs by the likes of Stevie Wonder (“Superstitious,”), Frank Sinatra (“Witchcraft”) and Jay Hawkins (“I Put a Spell on You”).

“It’ll be a fiery night, that’s for sure,” Shirtz said. “You know, jazz doesn’t have to be written in the 1930s. We can jazz things up and add a fun groove to it. It’s a cool thing and what I always like do with any of these Jazz @ 8 shows.

“They’re designed for those people who really love jazz but also people who may be not necessarily into jazz but do like these tunes. So it kind of introduces them to jazz in a way that they like.”

The show also features two Shirtz originals. The first of which is “Monster Inside,” which the Michigan native wrote nearly 10 years ago. He said the funk piece has a creepiness that speaks to the negative feelings dwelling inside of us and becoming a monster.

“We’re also doing a song I wrote called ‘Poor Lizzie,’ which is about Lizzie Borden,” Shirtz said. “But the text is metaphorical for all of the bad things that are happening in society.

“We kind of make it have a spooky Cab Calloway swing feel. It has a call and response that gets the audience involved. It’s a fun song.”

While the audience is encouraged to wear a Halloween costume, Shirtz said he won’t be partaking.

“I’m not costume guy, but I’ll a nice orange tie and brown suit on,” he laughed. “I’ll look the part.”

WHAT: Jazz @ 8 presents “Jazz Gets Spooky II”

WHEN: 8 p.m. Oct. 21

WHERE: Sandusky State Theatre, 107 Columbus Ave., Sandusky

TICKETS: $12

INFO: sanduskystate.com