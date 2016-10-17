Halloween Comic and Game Convention set for Saturday

Not only is Hollywood churning out films and televisions shows at a seemingly record pace but in pop culture nerds and geeks rule. No matter what you’re into, from The Avengers and Batman to “The Walking Dead” and “Jessica Jones,” there’s a community – more than likely dressed as a character – waiting with open arms to embrace your passion.

Hoping to tap into this world is The POP Shop owner David Baum, who is the visionary behind the inaugural Halloween Comic and Game Convention taking place Oct. 22 at Sandusky’s Maui Sands Resort.

“It’s the first ever comic-con in Sandusky,” Baum said. “With all of the interest in comic books, movies and everything else going on these days, there were a lot of people asking about this type of event. And we’ve been thinking about it for quite a while.”

The decision to pull the trigger on the upcoming affair came after Baum realized the summer needed a bookend event to the popular Japanese culture convention Collosalcon, which takes place in the late spring.

He hopes more than 500 people will visit the Halloween Comic and Game Convention, which features more than 50 vendor tables selling everything comic related.

The convention also boasts opportunities for gamers taking part in events such as a Pokemon trading card game prerelease tournament “Conquer the Pokemon Go Gym” or playing in the “Magic: The Gathering Gameday” tournaments.

In addition to a cosplay parade, the first 500 people to enter will be given comic books and other goodies. Baum said local artists and writers will be present.

“Keith Thomas is a writer from Vermilion who works a 9-to-5 job like everyone else but he also writes comic books,” Baum said. “He’ll have copies of his comic books available at the convention.”

Thomas said the Halloween Comic and Game Convention allows him to not only sell comics but also promote the concept that anyone can attain their dream.

“I'm looking forward to this show,” Thomas aid. “It's local, and I get the chance to reach out to people around me and show them that you can succeed in this business from home.”

If there’s a stigma attached to a comic-con type of event being for only diehard comic book readers, Baum said he hopes people remain open-minded and enjoy the fun.

“Get your feet wet and see if it’s something you’ll really enjoy,” Baum said. “I think people really love comic books but they haven’t read one in a while.”

Regarding the popular cosplay, is Baum worried about the Batmans needing to be separated from the Supermans or the Captian Americas staying away from the Iron Mans?

“I don’t think so, not at our event,” Baum said. “They’ll all get along pretty good out there.”

Because of his duties with the convention, Baum said he won’t be partaking in the cosplay fun. However, if he were going to dress up, his costume would be a no-brainer.

“I guess my character is comic shop owner,” Baum laughed. “But not The Simpson’s character Comic Book Guy. I’m not quite that big.”

WHAT: Halloween Comic and Game Convention

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 22

WHERE: Maui Sands Resort, 5513 Milan Road, Sandusky

TICKETS: $5

INFO: HalloweenComicCon.com