Saturday's Entertainment Calendar

8:15 a.m. — A Morning of Yoga and Fellowship Retreat; Firelands Presbyterian Church, Port Clinton

9 a.m. — All—Levels Yoga; Bodi and Balance, Port Clinton

9 a.m. — Apple Peak; Quarry Hill Orchards, Berlin Heights

9:30 a.m. — Shipwrecks & Scuba Conference; Kalahari Resort, Sandusky

10 a.m. — Oak Ridge Festival; Attica

10 a.m. — Benefit Ride for Hammer BTW; Rupp’s Place, Norwalk

10 a.m. — History Roundtable with Mike Gilbert: Tales from the 1913 Flood; Hayes Presidential Library and Museums, Fremont

10 a.m. — Ottawa Tram Tour; Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, Oak Harbor

11 a.m. — Reversible Scarecrows/Snowman Painting Class; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena

Noon— Boo at the Bay; Maritime Museum, Sandusky Bay Pavilion

Noon — Main Street Vermilion Arts Guild Gallery Show; Vermilion

1 p.m. — Southern Boil; Reel Bar, Put-in-Bay

2 p.m. — Mike “Mad Dog” Adams live; Margaritaville, Sandusky

2 p.m. — Killer Flamingos live; Round House Bar, Put-in-Bay

2 p.m. — Book Conversations Event: “History of Ottawa County — The First 175 Years”; Genoa Library

2:30 p.m. — An Observation of Writing Styles in Historic Documents; Sandusky Library

2:30 p.m. — 1776; Bellevue Society for the Arts, Bellevue

6 p.m. — OSU Tailgate Party; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk

6:30 p.m. — Shipwrecks & Scuba Conference; Kalahari Resort, Sandusky

6:30 p.m. — Minor Adjustments live; Quarry Hill Winery, Berlin Heights

6:30 p.m. — Jeff Varga live; Cleats Club Seat Grille, Marblehead

7 p.m. — An Evening Among the Spirits; Harlequins Community Theatre, Sandusky

7 p.m. — Classic Trendz live; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena

7:30 p.m. — Lake Eerie Fear Fest; Ghostly Manor Thrill Center, Sandusky

7:30 p.m. — Kick Back Band live; The Erie Social Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead

8 p.m. — Panic in the Pines Haunted Hayride and Trail; County Lane Tree Farm, Genoa

8:30 p.m. — Iced Cherry live; Mon Ami Winery, Port Clinton

9 p.m. — Zombie Fest and Pub Crawl; Downtown, Put-in-Bay

2 p.m. — Killer Flamingos live; Round House Bar, Put-in-Bay

9 p.m. — Autumn Outing Hip Hop Show; Strand Concert Theatre, Fremont

9:30 p.m. — Zack Attack live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Port Clinton

10 p.m. — Karaoke with Ray; The Office Bar, Norwalk

10 p.m. — DJ Hook Party; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk

11 p.m. — Spotlight Saturday; The Cove at Louie’s, Sandusky

Have an event coming up? Send the information to events@sanduskyregister.com to have it included in our calendar!