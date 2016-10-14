Friday's Entertainment Calendar of Events

8:15 a.m. — Yoga at the Library; Ida Rupp Library, Port Clinton
11 a.m. — 53rd Annual Open House; Burham Orchards, Berlin Heights
3 p.m. — Book Conversations Event: “History of Ottawa County — The First 175 Years”; Harris-Elmore Public Library, Elmore
6 p.m. — Living Presence Open Reception; Carrington Arts, Sandusky
6:30 p.m. — Classic Trendz live; Cleats Club Seat Grille, Marblehead
6:30 p.m. — Nia Covington live; Quarry Hill Winery, Berlin Heights
7 p.m. — Campfire Tales; Edison Woods MetroPark, Berlin Heights
7 p.m. — Gene Zenz live; Chateau Tebeau Winery, Helena
7 p.m. — Darken Wood Haunt; Historic Old School House, Vermilion
7 p.m. — Tim Blake & Michele live; Bell Mell Tavern, Port Clinton
7 p.m. — Hip Hop Fall Jam; Sandusky State Theatre
7:30 p.m. — 1776; Bellevue Society for the Arts, Bellevue
7:30 p.m. — Sorry William live; The Erie Shuffleboard Club and Bar, Marblehead
7:30 p.m. — Lake Eerie Fear Fest; Ghostly Manor Thrill Center, Sandusky
8:30 p.m. — Sandtown live; Mon Ami Winery, Port Clinton
9 p.m. — Killer Flamingos live; The Round House Bar, Put—in—Bay
9:30 p.m. — Full Tilt live; Mr. Ed’s Bar and Grille, Port Clinton
9:30 p.m. — Venyx live; Beer Barrel Saloon, Put—in—Bay
9:30 p.m. — Karaoke with David Trent; Slater’s Madison Street Pub, Port Clinton
10 p.m. — Matt Goodrich live; Charlie’s Bar, Norwalk
10 p.m. — Dance Party Karaoke Night; Rupps Place, Norwalk
